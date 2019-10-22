Home

Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ashley M. Brown Obituary
Ashley M. Brown, age 34, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Ashley was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University. She was an early childhood development educator and had taught at Hartford Capitol Prep. She had lived a rewarding life while living with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a loving mother to her son, Jayden Staples, and had many talents and interests including writing poetry. In addition to her son, she is survived by her mother, Kim Rodriguez: sister, Amber Rodriguez; maternal grandmother, Karen Goins; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Rick Brown. Friends are invited to gather and greet her family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. A reception will follow at Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2019
