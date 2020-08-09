Aslaug Abrahamsen, 77, of East Hartland, beloved wife of the late Johannes "Alf" Abrahamsen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Canton. Born in Lista, Norway on November 25, 1942, daughter of the late Olivert and Amaila Olufsen, she migrated to the US at 20 years of age on January 25, 1962. Aslaug was a member of 66th Street Evangelical Free Church in Brooklyn. She enjoyed spending much of her summers at Camp Spofford in New Hampshire with her family and many close friends, and many trips back to Norway to see family. Most important to her was spending time with family, watching her grandchildren and doing partial demolition projects to encourage Johannes to finish the upgrades. After a long battle with dementia, Aslaug went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020. In the words of her grandchildren "So sad but so great. Thankful she's done with her pain forever" & "She finally gets to have a party and dance with Jesus like she's always talked about". She leaves four sons, Stanley Abrahamsen and his wife Debbie of Setauket, NY, Allen Abrahamsen and his wife Arlene of Mount Bethel, PA, Johnny Abrahamsen and his wife Kim of Brownsville, VT, and Steven Abrahamsen and his wife Debra of East Hartland; 14 grandchildren, Tory Abrahamsen and his wife Alissa of Chesterfield, NH, Tyler Abrahamsen and his wife Julia of North Carolina, Hannah Abrahamsen of Setauket, NY, Amalia and Aiden Abrahamsen both of Mount Bethel, PA, Anika and Owen Abahamsen both of Brownsville, VT, and Jakob, Emma, Isak, Maia, Kaiden, Kristian, and Isaiah Abrahamsen; and a brother, Harold Abrahamsen and his wife Helena of Farsund, Norway. Besides her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Arvid Abrahamsen; a brother, Tora Abrahamsen; and a granddaughter, Sanna Abrahamsen. A private graveside service was held at East Hartland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Spofford, P.O. Box 162, Spofford, NH 03462. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
