Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St.
1923 - 2019
Assunta Manware Obituary
Assunta "Sadie" (Iadevito) Manware, 96, of Southington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Southington Care Center. She was the beloved wife of James Manware. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year. She was born June 14, 1923 in Southington, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Dascoli) Iadevito. She had retired as an assistant tax collector for the town of Southington and had previously worked for the Sanitary Laundry. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and a member of the church's Ladies Guild. She was also a member of the Bradley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and was a graduate of Lewis High School. In addition to her husband she is survived by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 3rd, 9:15 from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Thomas Church for a Mass, 99 Bristol St. at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 5-7 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 31, 2019
