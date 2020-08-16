1/1
Assunta Melaragno
1927 - 2020
Assunta Melaragno, 92, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Angelo Melaragno, born in Roccasicura, Italy on September 20, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Paolo Antonio and Anna Maria (Lombardi) DiBenedetto. Assunta worked many years as a dressmaker, she loved to sew, loved church and being a dedicated Catholic, she is also known for making her famous Italian spaghetti sauce which was made with love. She was an amazing, loving person full of joy, laughter, happiness, and courage. Assunta is survived by her granddaughter, Susan Morales, and her husband Jose Bermudez with whom she made her home. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Maria Torres, Charles Morales and twelve great grandchildren, as well as her brother Antonio DiBenedetto and his wife Vincenzina and their 2 children Maria and Paolo DiBenedetto and extended family members and friends. She was especially proud of the lifelong impact she made on all of our lives. She was sadly predeceased by her two beloved daughters, Maria Melaragno and Lucy Morales and her sisters Giuseppina Francescetti and Eva Gioanna Lombardozzi DiBenedetto. Special thanks to all the family members that came to enjoy our last moments with her and special thanks to the nursing staff who helped with care. We know she is happily reunited with her angels in heaven watching over ALL OF US TOGETHER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (August 18) at 9 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4-6 p.m. on Monday (August 17) at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To share a memory of Assunta with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
1 entry
August 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
