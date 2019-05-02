Attilio Tollis, 90, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 49 years of Carolina (Lucci) Tollis, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Pacentro, province of L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy on March 30, 1929, he was a son of the late Sabino and Giovanna (Roncone) Tollis. Attilio emigrated to Venezuela in 1949 until he moved to Hartford in 1954, then West Hartford and finally settling in Wethersfield in 1968. Prior to his retirement, Attilio owned and operated Tollis Construction. He continued on as a hall monitor for Newington High School and enjoyed every moment. He loved to socialize and spent endless hours at Senior Care of East Hartford. Attilio religiously went to the gym every day until he was 86 years old. When he was home, he was an avid gardener and made his own wine. Attilio loved spending time with his family when he could, even if it meant driving the kids to the beach or taking the girls to a concert.A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever missed by his wife Carolina; five children, John A. Tollis and wife April of Griswold, Roberto Tollis of Hartford, Pietro Tollis of Wethersfield, Joanna Risley of Cromwell and Theresa Raposo and husband John of Wethersfield; six adored grandchildren, Peter, Nicholas, Justin, Madison, Joseph and Julian. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Luigi and Giulia, his sister Adele Lucci and by the mother of his four eldest children, Teresa. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Linda Milner and Leera Bakpo who cared for Attilio over the last three years. Funeral services will leave Saturday (May 4) at 10:15 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Attilio's memory may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share a memory of Attilio with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019