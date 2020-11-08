1/1
Aubrey L. Pharmer
1954 - 2020
Aubrey "Verne" L. Pharmer, Jr., aged 66, of Ashford, CT, passed away at Hartford Hospital on November 6, 2020, following a long illness. He was born in Hartford on April 11, 1954. Verne was a graduate of Windham High School in 1972, and worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford for 43 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda, to whom he was married for 41 years; his stepson, Roger Marinelli and his wife Christine; his sister, Jeanine Steniger and her husband Steve; his brother, Keith Pharmer; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Shirley (Mills) Pharmer and Aubrey L. Pharmer, Sr. Verne was a music lover and an avid automotive enthusiast, who was a sensitive and gentle man with a heart of gold. Verne was gifted at making friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Willington Hill Cemetery, Tolland Turnpike (Rte. 74), Willington, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Willington Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Vern had an understanding of life. He was diminutive to the public at large but never lost his sense of humor or love for the good in us. I will miss him.
Philip S Bauckman Jr
Coworker
