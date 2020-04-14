|
|
Audelia Wilson, 94 of Hartford, CT passed away on April 8, 2020. She was born in Moruga Trinidad, W.I. and migrated to the United States in 1977. Audelia was a devoted Christian, and prayer warrior. She was also known as Mother Audelia by her nearest and dearest friend and family. She was a member of Christ Tabernacle Ministries. Audelia is predeceased by her husband Rupert Wilson; daughter, Esther; sisters Fideling, Loretta, Emelia, Gageria; and brothers Victor, Posinie, and Sunny. Audelia leaves to cherish her memory her sisters Maria and Sylvia; daughters Hazel (Eddie), Ingrid (Fernando), and Louise(Calvert); seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Her house was a loving and warm home and open to everyone that knew her. A celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, April 16, at 12PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 11AM – 12PM. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Wilson family please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020