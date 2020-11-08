1/1
Audette "Smiley" (Pelletier) Gillett
Audette "Smiley" (Pelletier) Gillett, 79, of New Britain, wife of Richard Gillett, passed away Thursday (November 5, 2020) at Hospital of Central Connecticut. Born in Ft. Kent, Maine, she lived in New Britain for over 50 years. Claudette worked at the Hartford Public Library for 37 years, retiring in 2003. She loved to sew and was an avid Modified Dirt Track Racing fan. She and her husband had season tickets at Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York for over 20 years. The oldest of 16 children, besides her husband Richard, she is survived by 7 brothers, 5 sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews. Claudette was predeceased by her parents, Phydine and Jeanne (Bard) Pelletier as well as her stepmother, Adeline Pelletier, 2 bothers and a sister. Funeral services are Tuesday 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Newington. Calling hours are Tuesday morning, 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
NOV
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
1 entry
November 8, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
