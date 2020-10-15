Audree Marie (Jacques) May, 83, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Tuesday, (October 13, 2020) at Apple Rehab of Rocky Hill. She was preceded in death by her soulmate, her beloved husband Stanton May in November of 2000. They were married in 1958 and enjoyed 42 wonderful years together. Audree was born to the late Joseph and Loretta (Breault) Jacques on April 12, 1937 in Hartford, CT. From an early age, Audree loved to entertain. She loved to dance, sing, yodel and twirl a baton. She had a great love for music and her guitar. In the early 70's she and Stanton moved to West Palm Beach, FL and raised their beloved dogs. Audree returned to CT on February 25, 2016. She briefly resided in East Berlin before settling in at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill where the staff became like family. She enjoyed the entertainment, singing, clapping her hands and dancing, even if it was in her chair; she loved all recreational activities and had a special place in her heart for Chris and her niece Kimberly Clark, whom she considered her best friend. In recent years, she tended to call anyone who was important to her Chris. She leaves behind a sister, Gloria Briggs and her husband Roy; a brother, Dean Jacques and his wife Lynne; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Cindy Gertz of NC and her mother Laurena Williams of FL. Audree's family wishes to thank the staff from Apple Rehab for their loving and compassionate care during her time there. A funeral service will be held on Saturday (October 17, 2020) 11 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. A calling hour will be from 10 to 11 AM just prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating is limited and masks and social distancing are required. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes, or to order flowers, please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.