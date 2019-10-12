Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
The United Churches
Durham, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey A. Taylor


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey A. Taylor Obituary
Audrey A. Taylor, 11/13/1929 - 10/7/2019, beloved wife of Raymond Taylor; adored mother of Debra Taylor Gordon, Denise Taylor Manzi, Raymond David Taylor; doting grandmother to Matt and Sarah Gordon, Lyla and Izetta Taylor. A public celebration of Audrey's life will take place on Tuesday, October 15th at 11:30 at The United Churches in Durham, CT. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. To share memories or send condolences please visit: http://www.doolittefuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.