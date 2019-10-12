|
Audrey A. Taylor, 11/13/1929 - 10/7/2019, beloved wife of Raymond Taylor; adored mother of Debra Taylor Gordon, Denise Taylor Manzi, Raymond David Taylor; doting grandmother to Matt and Sarah Gordon, Lyla and Izetta Taylor. A public celebration of Audrey's life will take place on Tuesday, October 15th at 11:30 at The United Churches in Durham, CT. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. To share memories or send condolences please visit: http://www.doolittefuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 12, 2019