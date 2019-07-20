|
|
Audrey D. Kolode passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14th at Hartford Hospital. She was born on December 24, 1935 to the late Ann and James Duell, in Providence, Rhode Island. She is survived by her daughter Michele and fiance Brendan, her son David and her loving granddaughter Danielle Parrotte. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond of 44 years and her two sisters Debbie and Pam. A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 20, 2019