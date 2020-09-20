Audrey Ellms Krisher, 90, of Simsbury, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 at McLean Home in Simsbury CT, following a long battle with dementia. She was born on October 6, 1929 in New Britain, CT. She was the daughter of the late Gordon and Grace (Richter) Ellms of Warwick, NY. Audrey spent her childhood years in New Britain, and later West Hartford, CT. After graduating from Hall High School in 1948, Audrey briefly lived and worked in the Boston area with her sister, Roberta. After moving back to West Hartford in 1950, Audrey began working as an administrative assistant at Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company, where she met a young Bill Krisher, who was working his way up the ranks as an actuary. The two hit it off, and ultimately tied the knot, in the midst of the great flood of 1955. Audrey loved to recount stories of time spent during her youth with various aunts, uncles, and relatives who lived in the Hartford area at the time. Some of her fondest memories focused on the time of the Second World War, where she and her sister would wave to and watch the army troops, and witness the bustle of wartime activity that was centered in the Hartford area. Audrey was a loving mother to her son Norman, who was born in 1959. Later in life she became a valued teacher's aide for the second grade at Squadron Line School in Simsbury, CT. Audrey was also a talented artist, and loved to draw, sketch and paint. She volunteered for several years at the Simsbury Senior Center and helped coordinate holiday decorations and various art projects for residents. Anyone who knew Audrey can attest to her warm welcoming spirit, and that she treated anyone she met as though they were an old friend or family. She was kind, tolerant, and quick with a smile or word of encouragement. She was also not above a salty comment, or judicious use of mildly colorful language where it was warranted. She was warm and funny, loved animals, UConn Women's hoops, the Hartford Whalers, and researching family history. Audrey is preceded in death by her husband William K. Krisher and her beloved sister Roberta J. "Bobbie" Ellms. She is survived by her son Norman Krisher, daughter in-law Sarah (Sally) Warner, and granddaughter Carlin E. Krisher, of Stow, Massachusetts. We are comforted in the belief that she is now reunited with loved ones passed, who she missed so dearly, and that she is now free from trouble and pain. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. For online condolences please visit www. vincentfuneralhome.com
