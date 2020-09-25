Audrey L. Hildebrandt-Skorski, 51, of Marlborough, passed away at the Middlesex Hospital on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Audrey was a loving mother of two, wife, volunteer, musician, scientist, and bright light to all she touched. Audrey was born in Brooks, Maine to parents Jeanette and Arthur Hildebrandt. Audrey was passionate about everything she put her mind to and infected everyone with her enthusiasm, joy, and glowing smile. She studied music at the University of Connecticut and then went on to receive a master's degree in molecular biology at Central Connecticut State University. She worked as a research scientist at Yale and at Pfizer before changing her focus to raising her two beautiful children Maria and Peter. Audrey also became a strong community volunteer devoting time to the local library board, Girl Scout troop leader, Lego League coach, substitute teacher, and others. She was always reaching out to acquaintances and friends, picking out those in need and selflessly helping. Audrey took on any challenge and loved biking, hiking, climbing, swimming, traveling, and reading. She is survived by her devoted and ever-loving husband, Wesley, daughter Maria and son Peter, her sister Beth, and her father Arthur. Funeral service and burial will be private. Friends may call on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the American Lung Association
