On March 17, 2020, Audrey was called home to God and departed this world. A beloved wife and mother, she is survived by her husband John and daughter Lynn. She also leaves behind her sister Sally in Minnesota, brother Tom and sister-in-law Mary Lou in Arizona, and sister-in-law Marilyn in Illinois as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Audrey will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford. In accordance to her wishes, a private service will be held. Audrey's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Amberwoods in Farmington as well as UCONN's John Dempsey Hospital for their compassionate care. Arrangements are being handled by Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford, www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020