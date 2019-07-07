Home

Audrey Scales-Kane Obituary
Audrey Scales-Kane, 64, of Hartford passed away on June 20, 2019. She was born in Hartford on January 24, 1955, to Edfert Scales, Sr. and the late Lillian (White) Scales. Audrey is survived by her daughter, Yvonne M. Rozie; father, Edfert Scales, Sr.; siblings, Oliva Scales, Edfert Scales, Jr., Yvonne Scales-Flores, Julia Mitchell; aunt, Jonette Moore; grandchildren, Partick Rozie, Lillian Iloeje, Marcuz Iloeje, Porsche Iloeje and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. For online condolences, please visit www.CremationCT.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
