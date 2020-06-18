Dr. August C. Olivar, 79, of Avon, CT, beloved husband of 49 years to Hope Keener Olivar, passed away peacefully June 16, 2020 at his home. Born April 18, 1941 in Peru, Dr. Olivar was a respected, accomplished, and renowned physician. His medical education began at San Marcos University Medical School in Lima, Peru, where he received his Medical Degree. He then completed a year-long research in fetal-placental Physiology in high altitude, a rotating Internship in Lima, Peru; a Surgical Internship at the Miriam Hospital/Brown University, Medical School in Providence, RI, a Residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at Hartford Hospital/University of Connecticut, School of Medicine; and a Fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at The Peter Bent Brigham Hospital/ Harvard Medical School, in Boston, MA. He practiced in the Hartford area for many years and helped more than 5700 couples medically conceive. He was also a Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Connecticut, School of Medicine and a Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at The New England School of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, ME. Dr. Olivar also served as an ad-hoc editor in Peer Review Journals, as a consultant for the Reproductive Biology Resource Committee for The American Society of Reproductive Medicine and the American College of Clinical Pathology. He served as the President of the Laser Gynecologic and Advanced Technology Society and double boarded in Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility. He wrote/published numerous articles on Infertility, Reproductive Endocrinology, Laser Surgery in infertility and laser-tissue Interaction in Gynecologic Surgery. August was an avid golfer, enjoyed sports, traveling, fine wine, dining and quality time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Hope Keener Olivar; his two wonderful sons: Thomas Eldon Olivar, and Matthew Keener Olivar; his beloved granddaughter, Stacy Olivar; his brother, Salvador Chong Olivar; sisters: Melida Chong de Celis and Nora Chong de Velarde; his brothers-in-law: Luis Caro Rodriguez, Nilo Velarde; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current heath crisis, funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to support Domestic Violence against Women to: The Interval House, PO 340207, Hartford, CT 06134 or the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT 06102. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. To share a memory of August, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.