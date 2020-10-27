August Leon (Goose Grease) Schaller, a week shy of his 81st birthday, passed away quietly in his West Hartford home. He was comforted by his wife Maris (Pope) Schaller, daughter Nicole M. Blake, son-in-law Silvan Blake Jr. of West Hartford and grandchildren, Brock A. Pizzoferrato, Zoe N. Pizzoferrato, Marleigh E. Blake and Tristan J. Blake. He is also survived by his son Stephen H. Schaller of Hartford, and sisters Mary O'Meara, Agnes Weeks of Florida, and Patricia Schaller of CT. He was predeceased by his sisters Barbara Cianci and Bernadette Schaller. August was born in Manchester on October 29, 1939, son of the late August and Mary (Christian) Schaller. He was a graduate of Prince Tech/Hartford Regional Technical School, class of 1958 and attended the University of Hartford for a year. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army for six years, where he received a certificate of achievement for his Physical Combat Proficiency Test. After which, he worked at O'Neill's Chevrolet and Buick in Avon where he was a manager and worked for over forty years. He was happily married to the love of his life Maris, on April 3, 1971. August was a kind, caring, extremely funny, the biggest jokester, and a loving and devoted family man whose greatest joys were spending time with his wife, children and his four grandchildren. In his spare time he loved woodworking, yard work, fishing, crabbing, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and educational accomplishments, watching the Red Sox, Boston Celtics and UConn basketball and watching his daughter coach her field hockey teams. He was always proud of his grandchildren and what they have accomplished, whether it be games, concerts, achievements, graduations...he was their number one supporter. His favorite thing to do every day was taking trips to stop and shop where he would see some of his friends or go to the local package store down the street to say hi. He constantly made people smile, always joking and laughing, not wanting to be serious for too long. August was the rock of the family and he will be dearly missed. A mass will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 872 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT. Burial will be private. *Family and friends are welcome but must wear a face mask. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com