August "Gus" Walek
August George "Gus" Walek, 92, of Bloomfield, beloved husband and best friend for 52 years of Paula (Indomenico) Walek, and devoted father of Jeffrey Walek, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Gus was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a wonderful man who was honest, generous, and caring, and loved his family dearly. His funeral service will be private due to the current Covid pandemic regulations. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, share a memory with his family, or see the service remotely on July 10th, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
h Paula, I was so sorry to learn that Gus has passed. Haven't seen you in many years, but I well remember what a fun couple you were. May God grant you peace at this sorrowful time.
Linda S Turgeon
Friend
June 13, 2020
My God Bless You And Your Family I Will ALWAYS Remember U Rip Because God Will Take CARE OF U GOING TO HAVE
Estella Dillard
Friend
June 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
