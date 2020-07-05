August George "Gus" Walek, 92, of Bloomfield, beloved husband and best friend for 53 years of Paula (Indomenico) Walek, and devoted father of Jeffrey Walek, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Gus was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a wonderful man who was honest, generous, and caring, and loved his family dearly. His family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 10-11 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in the Veteran's section of Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. You may also attend the service remotely on July 10, at 11 a.m., by viewing his obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
. Click on the video tab.