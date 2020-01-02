Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Church of Deliverance
159 Blue Hills Ave
Hartford, CT 06112
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Church of Deliverance
159 Blue Hills Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ Church of Deliverance
159 Blue Hills Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Augusta Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augusta Parker Jr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Augusta Parker Jr. Obituary
Augusta "Bump" Parker, Jr., 84, departed this life on December 23, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1935 in Norfolk, VA to the late Augusta Parker, Sr. and Hattie Hall Parker. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mander Parker, eight brothers and four sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory, brother, Sterling Parker, sister, Lillian Turner and a host of nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Christ Church of Deliverance, 159 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT from 11:00AM – 12:00PM followed by a celebration of life at 12:00PM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augusta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -