Augusta (Gus/Gussie) V. Apter, 104, of West Hartford and formerly of Hartford, died peacefully May 30, 2020 of respiratory failure due to COVID-19. She was the beloved wife, for 55 years, of the late Harry S. Apter who died in May 20, 1996. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Samuel and Eva (Novarr) Katz. She was the Valedictorian of her graduating class from Weaver High School. Gus graduated with a B.S. Degree from Teacher's College in New Britain (now Central Connecticut State College). She taught mathematics at the former Alfred E. Burr Junior High School in Hartford from 1937-1941. Her late brother, David Katz had also taught math at Burr. It was at Burr that she met her love, Harry, who was teaching business subjects there. She then taught at the former Yeshiva of Hartford, then Hebrew Academy in Bloomfield and the Solomon Schechter Day School from 1955 – 1973 and maintained a lifetime member status. She and Harry were lifetime members of the Congregation Ados Israel Synagogue in Hartford and former members of the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. Gus was a certified literary, mathematics and science brailist. She taught blind high school and college students. She had her own braille typewriter which she used to produce great sized volumes for education. She was a life member of the National Braille Association and served on its Board of Directors. She was a puppeteer for the Greater Hartford Association for Retarded Citizens (HARC) in its "Kids on the Block" program, a docent at the former Lions Gallery of the Senses at the Wadsworth Athenium, a life member of Hadassah and one of its former vice-Presidents in charge of Jewish education. She served as a volunteer at the Wolcott School Library in West Hartford and the West Hartford Public Library. During a 50 year plus period she looked forward to her weekly evening Mah Jong group with 4 other very intelligent women, always bringing humor to the table. She leaves an incredible gifted daughter with an unquestioned true savant mind, Amy P. Apter of West Hartford, a son, Dr. Matthew N. Apter and his wife Melody M. Apter, her cherished granddaughters, Meredith A. Apter and Melissa N. Apter of Altamonte Springs, Florida. Gus was predeceased by three siblings, Ann Novarr, Ruth Slutsky and David Katz. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Muriel Williams and to the staff of the McAuley in West Hartford for their extraordinary care. Donations in her memory may be made to the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, Ct, 06117, Hartford Hadassah, 740 North Main Street, West Hartford, Ct. 06117 or to a charity of donor's choice. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store