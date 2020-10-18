Augustine 'Gus' Pace, 92 of South Glastonbury and Old Lyme, husband of the late Johanna Pace, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020. Born and raised in Hartford, he was the son of the late Terino and Vincenza Pace. Gus was just one of the nicest people you will ever meet. He was a kind and gentle husband, father, 'Pop' and Uncle Gus to his family and a dear friend to all who knew him. He graduated from Bulkeley High School and played Twilight League baseball for the Hartford Cubs where he made many lifelong friends. He later served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked his entire career at G. Fox & Company in Hartford and later South Windsor and was a lifelong communicant of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Church in Hartford. Gus was the long time president of the Murphy Little League in the south end of Hartford and upon his retirement as president, the league was renamed the Gus Pace Little League in honor of his years of dedicated service. He spent his summers with his family at Old Colony Beach in Old Lyme. He loved playing setback with friends and sitting out on the front lawn, greeting neighbors and friends as they came by to say "Hi" to Mr. Pace. He loved all sports and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and UConn Women's basketball. Not a day went by that he did not read his Hartford Courant and the sports section of the New York Post. While he was not an accomplished golfer, he will always be remembered for his infamous 'birdie' at number eighteen at Flanders Golf Course years ago. His tee shot resulted in the unfortunate demise of a feathered friend who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. He leaves behind his four sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and Lori of Cromwell, Larry and Tori of Glastonbury, Rick and Kathie of Highland Park, NJ and Andy and Jennifer of Simsbury. He cherished his role of 'Pop' and his beloved grandchildren, Matt of Cambridge, MA, Drew of Tyngsboro, MA, Mark of Cambridge, MA, Chris of Norwalk, Steve of Cambridge, MA, Meghan of New York, NY and Luke and Cate of Simsbury. He also leaves his brother Carmen and his 'fifth son' Jim Poharcyk of Rocky Hill, many nieces, nephews and god children. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years Johanna, brothers Erminio 'Chris' Pace, Americo 'Rico' Pace, sister Laura Longo and many wonderful friends. His family would like to thank the staff at the Atria in Rocky Hill and We Care Home Care for their care and support during the past year. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7th, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St, Hartford, where social distancing will be observed and masks will be required. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be livestreamed, please visit www.spsact.org
and select Memorial/Funeral Masses to be directed to the livestream options. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Due to COVID 19 there will be no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to the Franciscan Center for Urban Ministry, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT 06103. Arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.