Augustine 'Gus' Pace, 92 of South Glastonbury and Old Lyme, husband of the late Johanna Pace, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12th, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. this Saturday, November 7th, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St, Hartford, where social distancing will be observed and masks will be required. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be live streamed, please visit www.spsact.org and select Memorial / Funeral Masses to be directed to the live stream options. Due to COVID 19 concerns there will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Franciscan Center for Urban Ministry, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT 06103.