Auralie,

You saw the light. You saw the light in life and in people around you. You saw the light when there seemed to be very little light. You saw light and people saw that light in you. That is why you smiled. The smile was contagious. The smile was kind and gentle. The smile was forgiving and accepting. Even as you prepared for death, you saw the light and smiled. May I never forget that light and that smile. God will certainly welcome that light into heaven.



Dave Mueller

David J. Mueller

Friend