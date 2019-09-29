Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prince Thomas of Savoy Society
32 Old Farms Road
Avon, CT
Aurelio Ranaldi


1928 - 2019
Aurelio Ranaldi Obituary
Aurelio "Leo" Ranaldi of Avon, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday September 10, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on his birthday, Saturday, October 5th from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM at the Prince Thomas of Savoy Society, 32 Old Farms Road in Avon. All are invited to share memories and celebrate a life well lived. The family expresses their thanks and appreciation to the Hospice Staff of Farmington Valley Nurses Assoc. and ComforCare of Avon for their compassion and loving care of Leo during his final months. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Leo's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
