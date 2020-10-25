Ava Rose El-Hachem, 14, of Farmington, beloved daughter of Dr. Roger and Lisa (Coombs) Greene El-Hachem, passed away unexpectedly, at her home on October 19, 2020. Born in Windham, CT on December 5th, 2005, Ava was a sophomore at Farmington High School. Ava was a lover of gymnastics, animals, friends, music, tennis, roller skating, dancing, playing the flute in High School Band, spending time with her sister, cousins and friends, dressing up, laughter, Tik Tok, beaches in Raymond, Maine, going out for ice cream and so much more. She is such a bright light in our hearts and we are so grateful to have had her as long as we did. Besides her parents, she is survived by her sister, Camilla El-hachem of Farmington, her maternal grandparents, Philomena and James Coombs, Aunt Karen (Coombs) Weeks and her husband John Weeks, cousins Jessica Weeks, Jillian Weeks, Uncle William Coombs, cousin Olivia Ketchian Coombs, paternal grandparents Rahif and Hiam El-Hachem, Uncle Houssam & wife, Roula El-Hachem, cousins Mark and John El-Hachem, Aunt Rolande El-Hachem and husband Waleed Boustany, cousins Mia and Lea, Aunt Micheline El-Hachem and husband Ziad El-Hachem, cousins Nancy and Ramy El-Hachem from Beirut, Lebanon, Uncle Nabil El-Hachem, and cousin Joseph El-Hachem and many other cousins, dear friend Dr. Laith Kasir and Dr. Michael Keenan from CT, extended cousins in Delaware, Maryland, Ireland and England, and many, many friends all over Massachusetts, Farmington, CT and Raymond, Maine. Last but not least, we would like to thank the Connecticut Children's Hospital staff, doctors, nurses, social workers and every other employee who were wonderful with assisting our family, to help lift the burden. Also, she left us as a hero, donating her organs to others in need, with the assistance of the staff from New England Donor Services. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Thursday (Oct. 29) from 4:00-8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday (Oct. 30) at 10:00am in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington. All are kindly asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New England Donor Services, www.neds.org
or the ASPCA, www.aspca.org
. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.