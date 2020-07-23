Dear Averys family

My heart breaks with yours on the passing of your beautiful & precious daughter. You are enduring a parents worst nightmare of losing a child. There are no words to express my sympathy. I lost an infant son but I can’t imagine your great loss. It seems that Avery had a very full life and filled the buckets for many others in her 5 years despite fighting her leukemia. We have much to learn from her. Time is a precious friend and I promise you there will be a day when you will laugh again. “Grief is like the ocean. It comes in waves ebbing & flowing. Sometimes the water is calm. Sometimes it’s overwhelming. All you can do is learn to swim”. My prayers are with you all.



Chris Benson Rose

Friend