Avery Elizabeth Siggia of Marlborough died peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020 after spending more than half of her short life battling leukemia. Beloved daughter of Raymond and Melissa (Tait) Siggia, Avery was born June 12, 2015 in Hartford. Avery loved her town, neighbors and friends, doctors and nurses, but most of all her family. Avery loved life and found happiness in even the most difficult times. She created songs for every task and was always singing, dancing, or performing. Avery spent a great deal of time at CT Children's Medical Center where she was treated like family and loved by all in the clinic and on the 8th floor. Avery will be remembered as the mayor of the 8th floor zooming along on her red car and greeting everyone in the hallways with her adorable and distinctively sweet voice. Avery wanted to be a fire fighter, police officer, ambulance driver, nurse, doctor, builder, and space explorer. With her vivid imagination, Avery planned elaborate missions to save the day, rescue people, and chase away the bad guys. A born leader, she easily took command and assigned hero tasks to family and friends. Avery always wanted to know how things worked and chose science and animal books over princesses and fairy tales. She loved craft projects, especially ones with glue, string, and tape. A lover of tools, she spent countless hours building with her construction playsets. Avery loved to run and engaged her family in daily games of freeze tag or racing around the driveway. She loved sandy beaches, collecting shells, rocks and pinecones, her magic wand, tire swings, riding her bike, splashing in puddles, bounce houses, tending her garden, and planting flowers. Mostly, she loved being helpful and being with her family. Avery leaves behind her adoring parents; sister and best friend Liddy; brother Shayne; Grammy and Papa, Grady and Pauline Tait of Lisbon; Grandma and Grandpa, Timothy and Penny Siggia of East Hartford; great-grandmother Marion Poisson of Enfield; aunts and uncles, including Robert and Caitlin Siggia of Manchester, Brian and Erynn Tait of Ewa Beach, HI, and Michael Siggia of East Hartford; cousins Brandon, Delaney, Ainsley, Lily, Dylan, and Connor; best friends Laney, Riley and Kayla; her pups Benny and Dewey; and countless other family and friends. The family would like to thank Drs. Isakoff and Moss, Nurse Katie, Kelly from Child-Life, and the entire staff at CCMC for their friendship, care, love and support. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT on Friday, July 24th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (social distance and masks are required with only 50 people in the funeral home at one time). Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Avery's name to the CT Children's Medical Center Foundation, 281 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106, www.connecticutchildrensfoundation.org
, or to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut, 56 Commerce Dr., Trumbull, CT 06611
.