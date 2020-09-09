Avis Dorothy Wilson, 96 years old, was born in Falmouth, JA on February 16, 1924, the daughter of Doris "Gigi" Mills and Stanford Mills. The wife of Thomas "Tommy" Wilson, this union bore five children, Desreen, Bunty, Ever, Joan and Charles. A Live Streamed Celebration of Her life will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Wilson family, view the full obituary and Live Streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com