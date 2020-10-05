1/1
Avis Oberempt
1934 - 2020
Avis (Gagnon) Oberempt, 85, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Summit at Plantsville. She had been the loving wife of the late Charles W. Oberempt for 54 years. Born in New Britain on October 23, 1934 to the late Jean and Rose (Gaudette) Gagnon, she had been a longtime Southington resident. Avis centered her life around her family and especially adored her grandsons. She enjoyed reading and gardening and was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved sharing her baked goods with family, friends and neighbors. Avis is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Fiondella and Claudia Mauro and husband, Thomas, all of Southington and two grandsons, Michael Mauro and David Fiondella Jr. She is also survived by her sister Anita Cefaratti of MD, many nieces, nephews and special friends. In addition to her husband Charles, Avis was predeceased by 6 sisters, Elaine Lavalle, Luella Schmidt, Claire Meyers, Yvette Farrelly, Rita Bohn and Velma Gagnon and 2 brothers, Maurice Gagnon and Richard Gagnon. Avis' family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Summit of Plantsville for their wonderful care and kindness. Donations in Avis' memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. A celebrations of Avis' life will be held at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
