Avril Marcia James, 62, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest June 15, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina at Doran VA Medical Center. She was born in Manchester Parish, Jamaica, West Indies to Gilbert and Ettle Millwood. She worked at various jobs both in Jamaica and the USA before passionately settling into her work as a CNA. Her final job was being a Child Care Provider at Education Express in South Carolina. While living in Jamaica, she met, fell in love and married Lloyd Stephenson James. They had 3 cherished boys. Avril migrated from Jamaica to Hartford, CT in 1986 and subsequently relocated to Columbia, South Carolina. Left to continue the celebration of her life are her beloved sons, Alex James, Leon James and Jerome James, brothers Anthony Andrade Millwood of Connecticut, Stephen Mark Millwood and sister Marian Millwood, both of Jamaica, 3 grandchildren Zamier, Joseph, and Jerimih, step grandson James F. Bass, step-children Maxine Davis & Elvis James, sister-in-law Daphne Millwood, and a host of relatives and friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband Lloyd S. James and her parents, Gilbert and Ettle Millwood. Avril Marcia James loved God, life, her family and friends. May her soul rest in eternal peace. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday July 13th, 2019 at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church, 231 Newfield Avenue, Hartford, CT at 10am with calling hours at 9am. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford CT. For online condolences please visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019