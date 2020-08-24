1/1
Azelle Gorritti
1952 - 2020
Azelle Gorritti, 68, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, after fighting a tragic stroke. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut and lived in Ellington for the past 17 years. Azelle walked many paths throughout her lifetime. She spent most of her life as a devoted Wife, Stay at Home Mother, and a dog and cat Mom to many pets. She had a passion for the Arts throughout her lifetime and it was a true joy in her life. Azelle was known to family and friends for her strength and ability to always speak her mind. Though Azelle's health was falling for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her strength and indomitable spirit kept her pushing though. Azelle is survived by her loving husband, Marcus Gorritti; her daughter, Kathleen Burgos and her husband Bryan Burgos; a brother, Joseph Mangini; two grandchildren, Greyson James Burgos and Jacob Avery Burgos; many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; and dog Coco. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the team of Doctors for the care provided at Saint Francis Hospital. The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 25, 1:00 pm from The Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk., Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Visiting hours will be at the funeral home, Tuesday, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
