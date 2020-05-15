Balles T. Nezames, 99, of Glastonbury passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home in Glastonbury, Connecticut. He was the beloved husband of Gail (Royce) Nezames for 55 years, who survives him. He was known as Uncle Bal or Val to family and friends. His keen wit, humor and wisdom enlightened every conversation and he was a joy to all, young and old. His gourmet Greek dinners were enjoyed by many. One of Val's favorite pastimes was the time he and Gail spent looking for that elusive bird in their beloved Rockport, Massachusetts.He was born August 21, 1920 in Hartford and was the son of the late Theodore and Pelagia (Atheneos) Nezames. Val was a World War 2 veteran stationed in England (A sergeant in the 10th Replacement Depot of the U.S. Army) and one of the founding members of the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation. Val spent most of his working career with Kaman Corporation and ultimately became Senior Vice President of the Company which was located in Bloomfield, Connecticut with operations in a number of States. During his career he earned the utmost respect of the corporate employees and other professionals who had the pleasure of working with him. Val was pre-deceased by his brother Hercules T. Nezames and sister Mary (Nezames) Tsitsibis, along with Mary's daughter Estelle Tsitsibis Kriticos. In addition to his wife, Val leaves a number of nieces and nephews, along with grandnieces and grandnephews, whose visits always made him smile, including; Holly Johnson and Theodore Nezames (daughter and son of Hercules), and Cary Kriticos and Chrissy Pikos (grandson and granddaughter of Mary). On his wife's side he also leaves a number of nieces and nephews including; Trudy Campbell, Tom Neill, Gary Parizek, Nancy Parizek, and Gay Marie Gottier. Val very much appreciated the care that he has received from the wonderful nursing aides with Elder Care Associates, LLC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mulryan Funeral Home in Glastonbury, Connecticut. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.