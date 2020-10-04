Barbara A. (Wooten) Chapman, 82, of 195 West Mountain Road, Simsbury, CT died suddenly Saturday September 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital due to emergency surgery complications. Born in Worcester, MA, lived in Newington before moving to Simsbury. She received a BS in Physical Therapy from UConn and a MS in Education from CSCU, and was a grammar school teacher for many years. She is predeceased by her son Robert and sister Lois. She leaves her husband Maro (Chap) and son Mark; a brother in-law David Sawin; nephews Stephen Sawin, his wife Cheryl and their kids Maggie, Ben, and Evie and nephew James Sawin, his wife Linda and their kids Jonathon and Laura. Burial was held at Simsbury Cemetery on Friday October 2nd. Funeral services were held by the Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury, CT. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, donations may be made to Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, P.O Box 314, West Simsbury, CT 06092 or to a charity of your choice
.