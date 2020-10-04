1/
Barbara A. Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. (Wooten) Chapman, 82, of 195 West Mountain Road, Simsbury, CT died suddenly Saturday September 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital due to emergency surgery complications. Born in Worcester, MA, lived in Newington before moving to Simsbury. She received a BS in Physical Therapy from UConn and a MS in Education from CSCU, and was a grammar school teacher for many years. She is predeceased by her son Robert and sister Lois. She leaves her husband Maro (Chap) and son Mark; a brother in-law David Sawin; nephews Stephen Sawin, his wife Cheryl and their kids Maggie, Ben, and Evie and nephew James Sawin, his wife Linda and their kids Jonathon and Laura. Burial was held at Simsbury Cemetery on Friday October 2nd. Funeral services were held by the Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury, CT. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, donations may be made to Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, P.O Box 314, West Simsbury, CT 06092 or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved