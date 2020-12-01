1/1
Barbara (Freidenfelt) Frey, 77, currently of Rocky Hill passed away suddenly on November 29, at Hartford Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Helen and William Freidenfelt and her husband James Frey. Barbara grew up and lived most of her life in West Hartford before moving to Wethersfield. Barbara leaves behind three sisters, Janette Tilley of Bristol, Sandy Thorstenson of East Hartford and Peggy Freidenfelt of East Hartford, several nieces and nephews, and her many friends at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill. Funeral services will be private at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2020.
