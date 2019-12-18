Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Joseph
Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT
Barbara A. Gignac Obituary
Barbara Ann (Stockman) Gignac of East Hartford, CT died peacefully at Saint Francis Hospital on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She is the only child of the late Walter and Frances Stockman and the decades-long widow of Walter J. (Buck) Gignac. She is a lifelong resident of East Hartford where she treasured family and enjoyed friends, work colleagues at Maguire Group in New Britain, CT; ceramics, reading mysteries, crossword puzzles and community activities. After her husband died, she was a member and former President of Parents Without Partners. She is survived by her four children: Susan Gignac of Hartford, CT; Stephen (and Carol) Gignac of Bristol, CT; Peter (and Celia) Gignac of Middleburg, FL with her only granddaughter, Kayla Gignac; and Mary (Gignac) with her husband Robert Marquis of Vernon, CT. Family and friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for her eternal rest at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph on Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT at 10 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. We are grateful for the kind and longstanding care given to our mother by the staff at Riverside Health Center in East Hartford, CT. Donations may be made to Riverside Health Center or the . To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 18, 2019
