Barbara Ann Linden, 80, of Glastonbury, Connecticut pre-deceased by her beloved Husband of 40 years Richard F Linden, passed away on June 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut from complications due to a long and courageous battle with Breast Cancer only after defeating COVID-19. Just to know Barbara never let these diseases take her spirt life's circumstances just happened. Born on May 15, 1940 in New Britain, Connecticut to the late Philip J. Ciepiel and Frances Kopera Ciepiel. At the age of seven after the death of her mother, Barbara moved to Moodus (East Haddam), Connecticut where Stanley and Clara Strycharz would raise her and subsequently becoming a longtime resident, graduating in 1958. Barbara began her career as a private secretary for Standard and Knapp in Portland, CT where she met her husband, Richard. They were married in 1967 and relocated to the Hartford area, ultimately moving to Glastonbury, CT where they made their forever home. Barbara developed a rewarding career working for several financial institutions and stockbrokerage firms. She retired from the financial industry in December 2019 after a long and illustrious career full of accolades. Barbara was a constant in the family, always there to help with arranging family events, watching over children, and providing support wherever it was needed. She will always be remembered for being there for her family and friends. Barbara also enjoyed socializing at the casino with her friends and most of all brother John, reminiscing with close and dearest friend sister Helen, a good meal at Max's, shopping in NYC, watching grandson play golf, granddaughter ride horses, hair styling appointments with Gino, and enjoying a show at the Goodspeed, where she was a patron. Barbara leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Melissa Linden- Sauve and her husband, Todd Suave of Ontario, Canada and her beloved grandchildren Gage Williams Linden and Brooke Ann Sauve, Stepson Richard A Linden and family. Her brother John Ciepiel and niece Maria in Texas, Her sister Helen Schmitt and her husband Richard, in Florida and her godson, Joseph Schmitt in Maryland and her niece Monica in Maryland. She also leaves many great and amazing friends Lisa Lagosh, Jo-Ann Sasali, and Steve Johnson of whom were all there for her up until the end. No Memorial Service is currently scheduled and will be held at a later date due to Coronavirus. Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Glastonbury, CT will provide services. The family has asked that donations made in her memory may be made to MISSION BELIEVE HEROES, at www.carrollcommunityfoundation.org, a charity set up to sustain Veterans in Bee Keeping. To extend online condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 22, 2020.