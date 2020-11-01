1/1
Barbara A. Schaber
Barbara A. (Beebe) Schaber, 81, of Windsor beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Schaber, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Raymond and Josephine (Szepanski) Beebe, she was raised in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School. Barbara was employed by the former Connecticut General Life Insurance Company and in student food service in both the Windsor and Bloomfield school systems for many years. She enjoyed helping her husband Ray with his Antique Outboard Motor Club and was an avid reader, especially murder mysteries and doing crossword puzzles. She remained close to her cousins from the Szepanski and DeGray families all her life sharing many family gatherings together. She leaves her daughter Nadine M. Schaber and her life partner Devin LaMay of East Granby, Audrey Mancini who was like a daughter to her, best friend Carol Christensen; and her grand dogs Rocco and Charlie. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3-5 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 5 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Donations in her memory may be made to the CT Humane Society. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
