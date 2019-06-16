Vignone Barbara A. Emily Randolph [email protected] Barbara Ann Vignone, 85, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 1, 1933, in Hartford, CT; daughter of the late Robert and Edith (Bowers) Twible. She attended Bulkeley High School in Hartford. Barbara was a hardworking, caring and compassionate women who unselfishly helped others even people whom she didn't know. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, family gatherings and holidays. She is survived by three children, Christine Badeau and her husband Roy of Manchester, Pasquale Vignone, III and his wife Nancy of South Windsor, and Michael Vignone of Manchester; four grandchildren, Melissa, Ryan, Lisa and Kaitlin; five great-grandchildren, Jayden, Phoenix, Brendyn, Samantha and Morgan; a brother Raymond Twible and sister Marilyn Worlund. She was predeceased by her former husband Pasquale Vignone, Jr. a granddaughter, Chrystal, a sister, Elizabeth Twible, and three brothers, Richard, Edwin and Robert Twible. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Grove Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, Suite #200, Framingham, Massachusetts, 01701. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Winsome Noyan for the care she provided to Barbara during her illness. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. VERNON Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary