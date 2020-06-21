On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Barbara Ann (Martin) Camarca, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 80. She graduated from Auburn High School later met her husband Robert (Bob) Vito Camarca at a golf course. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arlene and William, her brother, William (Billy) Martin and her loving husband Robert Camarca. She is survived by her two children Kathleen & Todd Higdon and Stephen & Janet Camarca, her brothers Jack and Phillip Martin, her seven grandchildren Jared Higdon, Calvin Higdon (fiancé Alexandra Whaley), Jane Camarca, Jack Camarca, Samantha Thornhill, Holden Thornhill and Paul Thornhill Jr. and several cousins, nieces, and nephews who she adored. Barbara enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially at the beach house in Old Lyme. She loved to travel and would join trips with her friends and family all over the world. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Please raise a toast (choose one of Barb's favorites!) with us at a virtual memorial service on June 23, 2020 at 6PM via Zoom, (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89851805222). In lieu of flowers the family asks to consider donating to the Dementia Society of America: (https://www.dementiasociety.org/). Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.