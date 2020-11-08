1/1
Barbara Ann Kilpatrick
Barbara Ann Kilpatrick, 86, of Newington, formerly of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. It was a beautiful day for her journey home to our Lord and to reunite with her loving husband, Donald, who predeceased her 24 years ago. She was a proud and loving mother who is survived by four children: Karen Kilpatrick of Windsor Locks, Donna Kilpatrick and Bruce Timm of Newington, Ann Marie Kilpatrick of Wethersfield, David Kilpatrick and Peg Kelly of Newington. She also adored her two grandsons, John Kilpatrick and his fiancé, Isabel Velazquez of Roselle, IL and Michael Kilpatrick and his girlfriend, Jazmine Kubovcik of Lancaster, CA. Barbara was a well-educated in spiring teacher, a staunch advocate for the disabled and underserved and one of the most creative and visionary people you could meet. She used all of her talents on a daily basis to improve the life of those she came upon. Barbara spent over twenty years teaching in Connecticut, most of which was in West Hartford. She had a keen eye for those students who needed extra help, not just in the classroom but with life skills as well, it was these students that brought her the greatest joy over the years. Music was a lifelong love for Barbara, playing the organ in church, teaching piano to students and even starting a singing group at Cedar Mountain Commons the year before she passed. Barbara volunteered tirelessly with the Dept. of Developmental Services and Human Rights Committee to protect those who could not speak up for themselves. When she took a moment away from serving humans, she took to serving and preserving our oceans creatures with a passion. She happily served many years on the Board of Directors for the Cetacean Society International, supporting grants, studies and education. She also loved helping others by raising Guiding Eye Dogs for the Blind. When Barbara was nearing retirement, she took to Real Estate having the time of her life making connections with home buyers and helping them to see the possibilities. Barbara also enjoyed many adventures in life especially traveling in the U.S. and around world. The ocean called to her and that made Cape Cod her favorite spot to land. The beach, a good book, a challenging puzzle for the rainy days and dinner at Moby Dick's was a complete vacation. Most of all she treasured her family and hearing stories from her grandchildren. Barbara will be missed immensely, but we will never forget the sparkle in her eye and that mischievous look of her face when you knew she was up to no good. We love you mom, you're in our hearts forever, thank you for all you taught us. A graveside service for immediate family only was held. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Barbara's passion to the Cetacean Society International and sent to CSI P.O. Box 330298, West Hartford, CT 06133, thank you. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
