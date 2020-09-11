Barbara Ann Mathis, 78, of Windsor, CT departed this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Barbara was born on June 27, 1942 in Richland, GA to the late Jerry and Blanche (Henley) Thomas. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Mark (Isla), Marcus (Sharale), Michael, Willie (Valerie), and Leonard Mathis; daughter, Sylvia Mathis, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation 10:00AM-11:30AM and Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 mOuntain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Mathis family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com