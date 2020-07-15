For nearly 50 years, we were joined at the hip, Tee. We infrequently saw one another and rarely spoke by phone but yet you were a constant in my life, one of my dearest friends. I never had to look or to check to see if you were there; you always were. An exchanged text, a card out of the blue, surprise visits to DC/VA for birthdays...

I will see you again. And we'll cackle about old times, Wes times, again. So much love to you. I'll be celebrating you on 7/15 as you formally become one of the Golden Girls.

Taur D. Orange

Classmate