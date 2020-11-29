Sunrise: October 21, 1935. Sunset: November 27, 2020. Barbara Ann (Roush) Murphy, 85, of Essex, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Canaan, CT on October 21, 1935 to parents Thomas and Elizabeth (McMahon) Roush. She was raised and attended schools in the Bronx, New York. Barbara married the love of her life, Arthur J. Murphy Jr. in 1956, and they happily lived together for the next 57 years until Arthur's passing in 2015. They raised a family in Mount Vernon, NY before retiring to Essex, CT in 1985 to walk the beaches in their twilight years. Barbara centered her life around Artie and their 3 children and 2 grandchildren. Barbara was a proud American and was the great-great granddaughter of Jacob Roush who served as a patriot in the American Revolution and the granddaughter of Martin Roush who served in the Union Army during the Civil War. An avid jogger into her late 60's, Barbara also enjoyed taking daily walks through Essex, admiring the homes and gardens of her neighbors who got to know her well. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and home decor. Barbara also enjoyed vacationing in Maine with her family. She collected "blue and white" dishes, pottery from Ireland and antique chocolate molds. She especially enjoyed the letters, phone calls and texts from her grandsons, who affectionately called her "G", and who never failed to brighten her day. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur and infant child, Brendan Arthur Murphy. She is survived by her long-time friend Maria Louro of Goldens Bridge, NY, daughter Barbara Murphy and her partner Michael Tyrseck of New London, CT, son Timothy Murphy, formerly of Niagara Falls, NY, son John Murphy and daughter-in-law Julianne of Boston, MA, and, grandchildren AJ Murphy IV and Dylan Murphy. We love you Mom and the world is a lonelier place without you. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street in Essex. Burial will follow in the Centerbrook Cemetery, Westbrook Road in Centerbrook. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to a charity of the donor's choice
