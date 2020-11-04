Barbara Ann (Harmin) Oppenheimer, 87, of West Hartford, died Monday November 2, 2020 with family by her side. She was the beloved wife, for 64 years, of Alfred (Al) Oppenheimer. Born in Brooklyn on December 5, 1932, she was the daughter of Charles and Esther (Angel) Harmin. She moved to Connecticut where she grew up and graduated from Manchester High School in 1950. She was recruited and hired by CIGNA working as an Administrative Assistant to Department Heads and then for the President of CIGNA Healthcare before retiring. She and Alfred were long time members of the B'nai Tikvoh Shalom Synagogue in Bloomfield, where together they shared many memories and were involved in preparing many happy events. Barbara served on the Boards of its Mr. and Mrs. Club and its Sisterhood. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Besides her husband Al, the love of her life, she is survived by her son Craig Mark Oppenheimer and his wife Cindy, her daughter-in-law, Andrea Oppenheimer and five cherished grandchildren, Corey Oppenheimer, Matthew Oppenheimer and his wife Laura, Justin, Kellie and Abbie Oppenheimer and niece and nephew, Linda and her husband Michael Eisen and Steven Harmin and his wife Vicki of New York. She also leaves special close cousins, Leslie and Linda Kestenbaum of Rockfall, Fred and Marie Kesten of Middletown and Marian Adler of Bloomfield and their families and many other cousins and close friends and lastly, her cherished grandpuppies, Layla and Cooper. She was predeceased by her brother Burton Harmin and her wonderful son, Bryan Mitchell Oppenheimer who died on February 10, 2019. The final years of her life were spent living in her most adored and happy home with her wonderful husband Al. Funeral services will be private with Rabbi Debra Cantor officiating at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery in East Granby and the family will observe a private period of mourning. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dr. Reardon's Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284 or B'nai Tikvoh Shalom, 180 Still Road, Bloomfield, Ct, 06002 or to a charity of donor's choice. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



