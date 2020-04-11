|
Barbara Ann Ryan, a long-time resident of New Britain and Southington, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from the Coronavirus. She was born on September 4, 1932, in Montreal, Canada to the late Francis and Kathleen Grace Ryan. She resided in New Britain for nearly 50 years before moving to Southington in 1989. Barbara Ann was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph's Academy in West Hartford and a Summa Cum Laude graduate of St. Joseph's College where she earned a B.S. degree in Child Psychology. She obtained an M.A. in Liberal Studies as a Psychology major from Wesleyan University in Middletown, a 6th year Certificate in Administration and Supervision from University of Hartford, and a 7th year Certificate in Special Education from St. Joseph's College. She taught in the New Britain school system for 38 years and served as assistant to the principal at Smith School and as interim principal at North End School. After retiring from teaching, she worked part time at Patrick A. Baker Religious Supplies in Southington. Barbara Ann was involved in many academic, community and professional organizations, including Treasurer and President of the Alumnae Council of St. Joseph's College; as a member of Soroptomist International Club in New Britain, and as a charter member and former Parish Council member of St. Maurice Church in New Britain. She was a member for 30 years and had served as President on the board of Achieve Federal Credit Union. In her younger years Barbara was an avid traveler, having toured extensively in Europe and the U.S., and enjoyed skiing, bridge, and reading. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Grace Daniel (Edward) of Rockville, MD, her niece Ann Marie Daniel of State College, PA, her nephews Paul Daniel of Herndon, VA, Thomas (Lee) Daniel of San Francisco, CA, and Timothy (Tracey) Daniel of Frederick, MD, and several cousins. Graveside services were held at the time of her burial in the family plot in Holy Cross Cemetery, St. Albans, VT, conducted by Msgr Peter Routhier of Holy Angels/St. Mary's Parishes. Memorial contributions in Barbara Ann's memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford CT 06117. Funeral arrangements were provided by the Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020