Barbara Ann (Airey) Suihkonen, 82, of Windsor, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born May 5, 1938, in Woburn, MA, daughter of the late Thomas and Martha (Ahlberg) Airey, she had lived in Windsor for 54 years. Soon after Barbara graduated from South Portland (Maine) High School in 1956, she moved to Washington DC where she worked for the Association of American Railroads as a typist, and the Library of the Association of American Railroads as a Librarian. Barbara met her husband, Ronald, a few years later while working as a secretary at Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks, CT. She and Ron were married on September 3, 1960, and remained married for 43 years until his death. While raising their three children, Barbara worked as the Parish Secretary at Grace Episcopal Church in Windsor. She was a member of the Episcopal Church Women, the Altar Guild and was a regular volunteer at all church events. She was a member of the Windsor Brush & Palette Club, and cherished her friends of the Grandbees and Mango Lassies quilting groups. She was an avid gardener who worked on her beautiful lily ponds and gardens for hours, constantly expanding or redesigning. Barbara enjoyed knitting, cooking and jigsaw puzzles. Her prolific paintings, quilts and stained glass lamps have homes with all family members. Barbie loved engaging in family shenanigans most of all. Visiting her closest cousins at the Cape was a lifelong priority. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Ronald, son Robert, sister Martha Ruth Airey and son-in-law Jay Jones. She leaves her beloved daughters Laura Jones of Lighthouse Point Florida, Karen and her husband Glenn Cusano of Granby CT, and her brother Dr. William (Shirley) Airey of Bangor, Maine. She leaves her adored grandchildren Tomer (Hannah) Bar-On, Loring Casarotto and fiancé Alli Ragali, Matt Suihkonen, Sarah Cusano, Natalie Jones, Christian Cusano and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Hospital and McLean in Simsbury for their loving care and compassion. Services and burial will be private. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield CT 06002-1342 or by visiting, www.foodshare.org
