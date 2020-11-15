1/
Barbara Ann Tatro
Barbara Ann Tatro, 69, of West Hartford, passed away November 8, 2020, at the Hebrew Home and Hospital of West Hartford. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Charles and Eileen (McCooe) Tatro and lived in the area all of her life. Barbara was a graduate of South Catholic High School and the University of Connecticut. She earned a Master of Arts in Educational Studies and a Sixth Year Certificate in Educational Administration from Trinity College in Hartford. For many years, Barbara served as a teacher and an administrator for the Capitol Region Education Council. She mentored her staff members and supported her students with unfailing patience and support. Barbara leaves behind her sister, Paula Butler of Ellington. They were the kind of best friends only sisters can be. She was Auntie Barbara to her beloved nieces and nephews: Joshua and Steven Butler, Brittney Brush, and Patrick and Ellen McCooe, as well as her great nieces and nephews: Claire and Paige Butler, Hailey, Ella and Aiden Butler, Norah Brush and Charlotte and Dylan McCooe. In addition to her sister, Barbara also leaves her cousins: Stephen, Maura, William, Anne and Betsy Kenny, Susan McCooe, Thomas, Mark, Michael and Joseph Faulkner. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, George Butler. There will be a graveside service in Barbara's honor on Monday November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield (Section R). Family members and friends will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CREC Foundation at CREC.org. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount St. Benedict Cemetery
