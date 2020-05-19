Barbara B. Brochetti, 91, of Kensington, passed away, unexpectedly, on Friday, May 15, 2020 at home. She was the widow of Henry G. Brochetti, who died in 2012. Born in Greenwich Village, New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Josephine (Brignoli) Bighinatti. Barbara lived in New Jersey and Hamden, CT before moving to Kensington 68 years ago. Barbara was a bank officer and branch manager for Berlin Savings Bank and MidConn Bank, before retiring after 32 years of service. She was a devoted member of St. Paul's Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Rosary Prayer group. Barbara & Henry made 100's of Rosary beads, which were given out to those that needed additional blessing. Barbara enjoyed golfing with the Lady Niners at Timberlin Golf Course. Barbara's family was her pride and joy of her life. Surviving are her son, Stephen H. Brochetti and his wife Joyce of Berlin; her daughter, Linda B. Laviana; her sister, Lois Kelliher of Plainville; four grandchildren, Stephanie Bufano and her husband Michael, Brittany Brochetti and her partner Rob, Tara Jo Phillips and her husband Paul, and Daniel Marc Laviana; three great-grandchildren, Ryan Bufano, Angelina Bufano, and Jaxon Henry Diaz; and a special niece, Kathy Kelliher. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Marc Laviana. Also will be missed by her life-long friends, Doris Benenti , Doris Pentore & Angela Carson , whom she was the leader of the pack, scheduling the events at the Senior Center & Coordinator of the group. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Berlin Senior Center, or to St. Paul Church. Please share a memory of Barbara with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com. At a later date, her family will plan a Memorial Mass at St. Paul's Church. At that time, a celebration will be given, in honor of her life, where all the family, from NYNY, New Jersey and CT could gather together and express their memories.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.