Barbara B. Ingari, 84 of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Barbara was born on March 18, 1935 in Sharon, CT and was the daughter of the late Russell Bathrick and Margaret (Clark) Mowris. She was the beloved wife of the late Nunzio Ingari. Barbara's career was as a Business Rep at SNET, as well as a Business Agent with the SNET Union. She was also employed with Fleet Bank as an Assistant Telecommunications Manager. Barbara's greatest love was spending time with her family, but also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society, crosswords, sci-fi, animals and getting together with her friends. She was known as a beautiful, loving, kindhearted soul by all. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Debbe Branciforte, her three grandchildren, Kelly Rostosky, Meghan Branciforte Rosa and Brenen Branciforte and her great-grandchildren, Ibaleze, Najlia, Axl and Sebastian, as well as her siblings, Russell Jr., Sarah and George. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Ingari family or to share a memory of Barbara, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019